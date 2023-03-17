Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

