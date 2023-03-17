Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,979 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 47,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 20,018 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 704,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,575,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 26,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.12 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

