Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 299,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in AbbVie by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 63,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $155.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.69. The firm has a market cap of $274.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

