Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Proximus from €12.50 ($13.44) to €11.00 ($11.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded Proximus from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Proximus from €13.70 ($14.73) to €12.50 ($13.44) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Proximus from €14.00 ($15.05) to €10.50 ($11.29) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.20) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Proximus Stock Performance

BGAOY stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Proximus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

About Proximus

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

