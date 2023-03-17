Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 329.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

Shares of PTRA stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Proterra has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Proterra had a negative net margin of 67.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proterra will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $46,625.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,164.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,164.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $112,895.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,912.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTRA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Proterra by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Proterra by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Proterra by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Proterra by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Proterra by 18.0% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

