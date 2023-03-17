Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $64.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $58.25 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.