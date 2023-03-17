Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. 972,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,976. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 150.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
