Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. 972,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,976. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 150.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.