ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Up 3.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 11,766,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 30,430,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,083.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,990,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,339 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,087,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,603,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 568,728 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $12,091,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

