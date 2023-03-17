ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 1,546.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EQRR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.74. 4,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,458. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.37.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

