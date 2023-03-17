PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Shares Up 13.6%

Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Rating) shot up 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.54. 2,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

PropTech Investment Co. II Trading Up 13.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of PropTech Investment Co. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in PropTech Investment Co. II by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP raised its position in PropTech Investment Co. II by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 243,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter.

PropTech Investment Co. II Company Profile

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.