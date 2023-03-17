Prom One Day Trading Volume Tops $47.78 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Prom has a market cap of $105.50 million and $47.78 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.78 or 0.00021788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00031526 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00020639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003815 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00204234 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,534.19 or 1.00005398 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.14438787 USD and is down -11.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $85,250,371.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

