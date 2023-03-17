Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $57.49. 169,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at $986,020.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $247,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,543 shares of company stock worth $1,947,392. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $123,000.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Stories

