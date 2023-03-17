Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating) were down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 73,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Profound Medical Trading Down 5.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Arun Menawat Dr. acquired 13,000 shares of Profound Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,020.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,515,357.42.
About Profound Medical
Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
