Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 3.0 %

IPDN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.24. 5,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 18.99. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Professional Diversity Network stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Professional Diversity Network worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. It operates through four segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), RemoteMore, and Corporate Overhead.

