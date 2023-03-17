Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases $20,038.02 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director John Fitzgerald Biagas purchased 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $20,038.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,521.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Primis Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $246.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.78. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primis Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Primis Financial by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Primis Financial by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 62,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Primis Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Primis Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Primis Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

