Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to C$114.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.81% from the company’s previous close.

PBH has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$117.11.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

TSE:PBH traded down C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$90.61. 61,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$88.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$77.36 and a 12 month high of C$110.40.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

