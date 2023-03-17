Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given New C$98.00 Price Target at CIBC

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of PRBZF stock remained flat at $66.84 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.65. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $84.90.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

