PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. 3,055,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

