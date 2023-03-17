Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.14.

NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,100. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $98.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.13.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.94%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $491,851.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,654.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,059. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 57,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

