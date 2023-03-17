Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) VP George Richard Cook III Sells 18,662 Shares

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLOGet Rating) VP George Richard Cook III sold 18,662 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $353,644.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,737.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PTLO stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $974.68 million, a PE ratio of 80.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.34 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Portillo’s by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $6,635,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Portillo’s by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Portillo’s by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

