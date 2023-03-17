Polianta Ltd Sells 18,400 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Polianta Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,575 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,121,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,766,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,504,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

STNE traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. 2,537,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,077,649. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 2.23.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.41 million. Analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STNE. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

