Polianta Ltd Reduces Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Polianta Ltd lowered its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 3.4% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Polianta Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.81. The stock had a trading volume of 158,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,922. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day moving average is $119.15.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

