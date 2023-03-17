Polianta Ltd Purchases 57,400 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Polianta Ltd lifted its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the quarter. Grab comprises approximately 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Grab were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grab by 15.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grab during the second quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Grab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Grab by 22.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Grab by 40.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 128,914 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of GRAB remained flat at $2.84 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,313,266. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

