Polianta Ltd Invests $596,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.36.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

CF traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.09. 879,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,590. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.69 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

