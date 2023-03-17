Polianta Ltd Buys 20,000 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Polianta Ltd increased its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Affirm were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Affirm by 4.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $30,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Affirm by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Affirm by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 6.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. 3,382,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,543,531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 11.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFRM. Mizuho lowered their price target on Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $288,865.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,573 shares in the company, valued at $577,714.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $668,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

