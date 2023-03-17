Polianta Ltd Boosts Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Polianta Ltd grew its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in ON were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of ON by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 108,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ON by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of ON by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 392,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,297. On Holding AG has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Profile

Several research firms recently commented on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday. Williams Trading lowered ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wedbush raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.