Polianta Ltd Acquires New Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. CWM LLC grew its position in Equitable by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitable by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NYSE EQH traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $24.08. 955,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,372. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.88.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

