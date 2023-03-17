PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 110.70%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLBY Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $91.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.39.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 151,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $495,787.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 51.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 181.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

