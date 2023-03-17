Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 284.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.25. 3,408,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,111,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

