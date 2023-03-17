PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Shares Up 0.6%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.82 and last traded at $89.72. 328,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 370,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.19.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 456.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,613,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000.

About PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

