Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.9% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

