Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.59

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 70500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PMT shares. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perpetual Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.70 price objective on Perpetual Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$42.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.82.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

