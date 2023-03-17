Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PERI. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Perion Network Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 200,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,930. Perion Network has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
