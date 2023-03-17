Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFMT. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

PFMT stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $2.68. 391,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,870. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Performant Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

