Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes $18.58 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 751,445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.03. 3,137,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,053,598. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

