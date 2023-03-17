Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. 394,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,302. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.70. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

