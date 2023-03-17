Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 180,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,903,000. Snowflake accounts for about 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Snowflake as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,318 shares of company stock worth $9,856,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake Trading Down 2.0 %

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Snowflake stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.20. 705,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776,170. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $246.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.44.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

