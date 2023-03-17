Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $15.42 Million Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Black Knight worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,948,000 after buying an additional 227,609 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 254,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.26. 132,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,577. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $79.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

