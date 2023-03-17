Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $13.66 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of FTI Consulting worth $13,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 653.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FCN stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.59. 44,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.09 and a 12-month high of $201.63. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.27.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $1,705,242.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,968,143.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total transaction of $375,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,082.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $1,705,242.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,717 shares in the company, valued at $82,968,143.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

