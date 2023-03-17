Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,556 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of InMode worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of InMode by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth $925,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.56. 91,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.11. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $42.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InMode Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

