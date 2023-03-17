Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Essent Group worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ESNT traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. 252,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,026. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,128,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

