Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 23,393 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Axonics worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXNX. Truist Financial cut their price target on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Axonics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. 118,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,809. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.59.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Woock sold 30,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $2,034,678.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,023.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,539 shares of company stock valued at $11,942,021. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Articles

