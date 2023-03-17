Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,818,000 after acquiring an additional 641,772 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,150,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $570,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,339 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,155,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,147,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 18.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,065,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,997,000 after buying an additional 1,421,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,686,000 after buying an additional 1,499,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 1.4 %

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.34. 194,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,564. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.35%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.