Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 2,863,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 13,202,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The firm had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

