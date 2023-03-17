Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.58) price objective on the stock.

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.23) on Tuesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 81.90 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 242.50 ($2.96). The firm has a market cap of £253 million, a PE ratio of 1,686.67, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 99.54.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 11,666.67%.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.