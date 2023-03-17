PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

PDF Solutions Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $39.44 on Thursday. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $585,189.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $585,189.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $496,154.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,883 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,198,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 678.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 299,776 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 254.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 386,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 277,199 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 205.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 289,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 194,668 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 131,134 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

