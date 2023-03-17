PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.40. 4,653,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,112,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

