Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 160 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.9 %

VEEV stock opened at $175.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.