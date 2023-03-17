Parsons (NYSE:PSN) & IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Financial Review

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.2% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Parsons shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Parsons shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IonQ and Parsons, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67 Parsons 2 3 3 0 2.13

Profitability

IonQ presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.92%. Parsons has a consensus price target of $49.13, suggesting a potential upside of 17.08%. Given IonQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than Parsons.

This table compares IonQ and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -1,158.58% -11.94% -11.25% Parsons 2.30% 8.47% 4.19%

Volatility and Risk

IonQ has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parsons has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IonQ and Parsons’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million 452.89 -$106.19 million ($0.54) -8.89 Parsons $4.20 billion 1.05 $96.66 million $0.88 47.68

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parsons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Parsons beats IonQ on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers. It operates through the Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment is involved in advanced technologies, including cybersecurity, missile defense systems, C5ISR, space launch and situational awareness, geospatial intelligence, RF signals intelligence, nuclear and chemical waste remediation, and engineering services. The Critical Infrastructure segment offers integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe. The company was founded by Ralph Monroe Parsons on June 12, 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, VA.

