Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 20,709 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Parkside Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,709 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $123.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

